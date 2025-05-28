ftn

$4.43

$0

(0%)

24h low

$4.42

24h high

$4.44

The live Fasttoken price today is $4.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $56.92M. The table above accurately updates our FTN price in real time. The price of FTN is up 0.05% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.85B. FTN has a circulating supply of 429.48M coins and a max supply of 869.38M FTN.

Fasttoken Stats

What is the market cap of Fasttoken?

The current market cap of Fasttoken is $1.90B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fasttoken?

Currently, 12.85M of FTN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $56.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of Fasttoken?

The price of 1 Fasttoken currently costs $4.43.

How many Fasttoken are there?

The current circulating supply of Fasttoken is 429.48M. This is the total amount of FTN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fasttoken?

Fasttoken (FTN) currently ranks 68 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.90B

-0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#68

24H Volume

$ 56.92M

Circulating Supply

430,000,000

