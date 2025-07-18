$0.0041 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.004 24h high $0.004

The live Faith Tribe price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 355.03K. The table above accurately updates our FTRB price in real time. The price of FTRB is down -0.52% since last hour, up 6.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 20.50M. FTRB has a circulating supply of 2.33B coins and a max supply of 5.00B FTRB .