$0.0000003

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000000004

24h high

$0.0000003

The live Black Agnus price today is $0.0000003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $30.45K. The table above accurately updates our FTW price in real time. The price of FTW is up 6.63K% since last hour, up 6.70K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.00M. FTW has a circulating supply of 60.00T coins and a max supply of 60.00T FTW.

Black Agnus Stats

What is the market cap of Black Agnus?

The current market cap of Black Agnus is $18.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Black Agnus?

Currently, 101.47B of FTW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $30.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6704.54%.

What is the current price of Black Agnus?

The price of 1 Black Agnus currently costs $0.0000003.

How many Black Agnus are there?

The current circulating supply of Black Agnus is 60.00T. This is the total amount of FTW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Black Agnus?

Black Agnus (FTW) currently ranks 1218 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.00M

6.70K %

Market Cap Rank

#1218

24H Volume

$ 30.45K

Circulating Supply

60,000,000,000,000

