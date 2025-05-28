FUFU
Live FU price updates and the latest FU news.
price
$0.0000547
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00005
24h high
$0.00006
The live FU price today is $0.00005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.24K. The table above accurately updates our FU price in real time. The price of FU is up 1.28% since last hour, down -8.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.69M. FU has a circulating supply of 254.41B coins and a max supply of 177.21B FU.
FU Stats
What is the market cap of FU?
The current market cap of FU is $13.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FU?
Currently, 1.30B of FU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.72%.
What is the current price of FU?
The price of 1 FU currently costs $0.00005.
How many FU are there?
The current circulating supply of FU is 254.41B. This is the total amount of FU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FU?
FU (FU) currently ranks 1639 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.91M
-8.72 %
#1639
$ 71.24K
250,000,000,000
