fuel

Jetfuel FinanceFUEL

Live Jetfuel Finance price updates and the latest Jetfuel Finance news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live Jetfuel Finance price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.02. The table above accurately updates our FUEL price in real time. The price of FUEL is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . FUEL has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of FUEL.

Jetfuel Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Jetfuel Finance?

The current market cap of Jetfuel Finance is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jetfuel Finance?

Currently, of FUEL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.02 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Jetfuel Finance?

The price of 1 Jetfuel Finance currently costs $0.

How many Jetfuel Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Jetfuel Finance is . This is the total amount of FUEL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jetfuel Finance?

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$ 1.02

Circulating Supply

0

latest Jetfuel Finance news