$0.0068

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.008

The live FUG price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.43M. The table above accurately updates our FUG price in real time. The price of FUG is up 16.36% since last hour, up 176.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.80M. FUG has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B FUG.

FUG Stats

What is the market cap of FUG?

The current market cap of FUG is $7.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FUG?

Currently, 210.71M of FUG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 176.08%.

What is the current price of FUG?

The price of 1 FUG currently costs $0.007.

How many FUG are there?

The current circulating supply of FUG is 1.00B. This is the total amount of FUG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FUG?

FUG (FUG) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 7.42M

176.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 1.43M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

