The live Fuku price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $743.80K. The table above accurately updates our FUKU price in real time. The price of FUKU is down -3.21% since last hour, up 105.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.37M. FUKU has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M FUKU.

Fuku Stats

What is the market cap of Fuku?

The current market cap of Fuku is $9.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fuku?

Currently, 79.41M of FUKU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $743.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 105.69%.

What is the current price of Fuku?

The price of 1 Fuku currently costs $0.009.

How many Fuku are there?

The current circulating supply of Fuku is 999.98M. This is the total amount of FUKU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fuku?

Fuku (FUKU) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.40M

105.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 743.80K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

