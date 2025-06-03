FulcromFUL
Live Fulcrom price updates and the latest Fulcrom news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00706
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.007
The live Fulcrom price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.39K. The table above accurately updates our FUL price in real time. The price of FUL is up 0.11% since last hour, up 2.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $141.16M. FUL has a circulating supply of 2.10B coins and a max supply of 20.00B FUL.
Fulcrom Stats
What is the market cap of Fulcrom?
The current market cap of Fulcrom is $14.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fulcrom?
Currently, 7.28M of FUL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.39K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.02%.
What is the current price of Fulcrom?
The price of 1 Fulcrom currently costs $0.007.
How many Fulcrom are there?
The current circulating supply of Fulcrom is 2.10B. This is the total amount of FUL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fulcrom?
Fulcrom (FUL) currently ranks 1346 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 14.81M
2.02 %
#1346
$ 51.39K
2,100,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Unless incentive structures change, or there are ways for competitive protocols to implement either higher take rates on fees, or increase volume on their application through incentive programs, it seems that Hyperliquid will continue to consolidate its lead on both volumes as well as fees earned from those volumes.
by Boccaccio
/
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/