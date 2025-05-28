FUNTokenFUN
Live FUNToken price updates and the latest FUNToken news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00386
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.004
The live FUNToken price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.02M. The table above accurately updates our FUN price in real time. The price of FUN is up 0.01% since last hour, down -0.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.50M. FUN has a circulating supply of 10.60B coins and a max supply of 11.00B FUN.
about FUNToken
What is FUNToken?
FUNToken Stats
What is the market cap of FUNToken?
The current market cap of FUNToken is $40.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FUNToken?
Currently, 2.07B of FUN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.55%.
What is the current price of FUNToken?
The price of 1 FUNToken currently costs $0.004.
How many FUNToken are there?
The current circulating supply of FUNToken is 10.60B. This is the total amount of FUN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FUNToken?
FUNToken (FUN) currently ranks 815 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 40.96M
-0.55 %
#815
$ 8.02M
11,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/