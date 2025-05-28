FuzzybearFUZZY
Live Fuzzybear price updates and the latest Fuzzybear news.
price
$0.0000905
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00007
24h high
$0.00009
The live Fuzzybear price today is $0.00009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $418.61K. The table above accurately updates our FUZZY price in real time. The price of FUZZY is up 1.52% since last hour, up 22.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.05M. FUZZY has a circulating supply of 317.77B coins and a max supply of 321.00B FUZZY.
Fuzzybear Stats
What is the market cap of Fuzzybear?
The current market cap of Fuzzybear is $28.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fuzzybear?
Currently, 4.63B of FUZZY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $418.61K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 22.31%.
What is the current price of Fuzzybear?
The price of 1 Fuzzybear currently costs $0.00009.
How many Fuzzybear are there?
The current circulating supply of Fuzzybear is 317.77B. This is the total amount of FUZZY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fuzzybear?
Fuzzybear (FUZZY) currently ranks 1007 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 28.76M
22.31 %
#1007
$ 418.61K
320,000,000,000
