Friends With Benefits ProFWB
Live Friends With Benefits Pro price updates and the latest Friends With Benefits Pro news.
price
$9.14
$0
(0%)
24h low
$4.69
24h high
$15.54
The live Friends With Benefits Pro price today is $9.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.74M. The table above accurately updates our FWB price in real time. The price of FWB is down -12.64% since last hour, up 88.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.14M. FWB has a circulating supply of 597.46K coins and a max supply of 1.00M FWB.
about Friends With Benefits Pro
What is Friends With Benefits Pro?
Friends With Benefits Pro Stats
What is the market cap of Friends With Benefits Pro?
The current market cap of Friends With Benefits Pro is $6.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Friends With Benefits Pro?
Currently, 190.79K of FWB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.74M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 88.43%.
What is the current price of Friends With Benefits Pro?
The price of 1 Friends With Benefits Pro currently costs $9.14.
How many Friends With Benefits Pro are there?
The current circulating supply of Friends With Benefits Pro is 597.46K. This is the total amount of FWB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Friends With Benefits Pro?
Friends With Benefits Pro (FWB) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.09M
88.43 %
#1730
$ 1.74M
600,000
