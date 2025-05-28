Fwog TakesFWOG
Live Fwog Takes price updates and the latest Fwog Takes news.
$0.00576
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.006
The live Fwog Takes price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.56M. The table above accurately updates our FWOG price in real time. The price of FWOG is up 2.33% since last hour, up 126.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $241.79M. FWOG has a circulating supply of 39.59B coins and a max supply of 42.00B FWOG.
Fwog Takes Stats
What is the market cap of Fwog Takes?
The current market cap of Fwog Takes is $228.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fwog Takes?
Currently, 445.50M of FWOG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.56M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 126.73%.
What is the current price of Fwog Takes?
The price of 1 Fwog Takes currently costs $0.006.
How many Fwog Takes are there?
The current circulating supply of Fwog Takes is 39.59B. This is the total amount of FWOG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fwog Takes?
Fwog Takes (FWOG) currently ranks 327 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 228.44M
126.73 %
#327
$ 2.56M
40,000,000,000
/