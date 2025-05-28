fx

$0.178

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.19

USD
BTC

The live Function X price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $418.24K. The table above accurately updates our FX price in real time. The price of FX is down -0.91% since last hour, down -4.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.80M. FX has a circulating supply of 66.20M coins and a max supply of 66.20M FX.

Function X Stats

What is the market cap of Function X?

The current market cap of Function X is $11.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Function X?

Currently, 2.35M of FX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $418.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.11%.

What is the current price of Function X?

The price of 1 Function X currently costs $0.18.

How many Function X are there?

The current circulating supply of Function X is 66.20M. This is the total amount of FX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Function X?

Function X (FX) currently ranks 1506 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.88M

-4.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1506

24H Volume

$ 418.24K

Circulating Supply

66,000,000

