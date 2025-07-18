fxhashFXH
price
$0.021
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.02
The live fxhash price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $943.78K. The table above accurately updates our FXH price in real time. The price of FXH is up 11.60% since last hour, up 45.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.00M. FXH has a circulating supply of 520.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FXH.
fxhash Stats
What is the market cap of fxhash?
The current market cap of fxhash is $10.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of fxhash?
Currently, 44.95M of FXH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $943.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 45.05%.
What is the current price of fxhash?
The price of 1 fxhash currently costs $0.02.
How many fxhash are there?
The current circulating supply of fxhash is 520.00M. This is the total amount of FXH that is available.
What is the relative popularity of fxhash?
fxhash (FXH) currently ranks 1714 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.65M
45.05 %
#1714
$ 943.78K
520,000,000
