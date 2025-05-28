fxn

FXNFXN

Live FXN price updates and the latest FXN news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00877

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live FXN price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $926.22K. The table above accurately updates our FXN price in real time. The price of FXN is down -4.56% since last hour, up 22.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.77M. FXN has a circulating supply of 899.99M coins and a max supply of 999.98M FXN.

FXN Stats

What is the market cap of FXN?

The current market cap of FXN is $7.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FXN?

Currently, 105.66M of FXN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $926.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 22.21%.

What is the current price of FXN?

The price of 1 FXN currently costs $0.009.

How many FXN are there?

The current circulating supply of FXN is 899.99M. This is the total amount of FXN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FXN?

FXN (FXN) currently ranks 1726 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.97M

22.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1726

24H Volume

$ 926.22K

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

latest FXN news