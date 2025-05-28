FXNFXN
$0.00877
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.009
The live FXN price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $926.22K. The table above accurately updates our FXN price in real time. The price of FXN is down -4.56% since last hour, up 22.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.77M. FXN has a circulating supply of 899.99M coins and a max supply of 999.98M FXN.
FXN Stats
What is the market cap of FXN?
The current market cap of FXN is $7.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FXN?
Currently, 105.66M of FXN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $926.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 22.21%.
What is the current price of FXN?
The price of 1 FXN currently costs $0.009.
How many FXN are there?
The current circulating supply of FXN is 899.99M. This is the total amount of FXN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FXN?
FXN (FXN) currently ranks 1726 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.97M
22.22 %
#1726
$ 926.22K
900,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
