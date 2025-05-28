Frax Finance is a full suite DeFi solution, consisting of a Fraxlend isolated lending market, a FraxSwap AMM, a FRAX fully-collateralized stablecoin, a frxETH liquid staking derivative, and a FraxFerry bridge. Frax is governed by FXS token holders. Although the protocol first started as a fractional-reserve stablecoin, where excess FXS could be minted and sold in case of a FRAX de-peg scenario, the team has now shifted priority to full collateralization.
Frax ShareFXS
Live Frax Share price updates and the latest Frax Share news.
price
sponsored by
$2.54
$0
(0%)
24h low
$2.42
24h high
$2.55
The live Frax Share price today is $2.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.88M. The table above accurately updates our FXS price in real time. The price of FXS is up 0.43% since last hour, up 1.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $253.19M. FXS has a circulating supply of 89.87M coins and a max supply of 99.68M FXS.
about Frax Share
What is Frax Share?
Frax Share Stats
What is the market cap of Frax Share?
The current market cap of Frax Share is $228.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Frax Share?
Currently, 5.86M of FXS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $14.88M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.00%.
What is the current price of Frax Share?
The price of 1 Frax Share currently costs $2.54.
How many Frax Share are there?
The current circulating supply of Frax Share is 89.87M. This is the total amount of FXS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Frax Share?
Frax Share (FXS) currently ranks 266 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 228.27M
1.00 %
#266
$ 14.88M
90,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/