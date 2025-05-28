Frax Finance is a full suite DeFi solution, consisting of a Fraxlend isolated lending market, a FraxSwap AMM, a FRAX fully-collateralized stablecoin, a frxETH liquid staking derivative, and a FraxFerry bridge. Frax is governed by FXS token holders. Although the protocol first started as a fractional-reserve stablecoin, where excess FXS could be minted and sold in case of a FRAX de-peg scenario, the team has now shifted priority to full collateralization. 