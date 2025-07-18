fxsave

The live f(x) USD Saving price today is $1.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $85.35K. The table above accurately updates our FXSAVE price in real time. The price of FXSAVE is up 0.12% since last hour, up 0.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.89M. FXSAVE has a circulating supply of 43.67M coins and a max supply of 43.67M FXSAVE.

f(x) USD Saving Stats

What is the market cap of f(x) USD Saving?

The current market cap of f(x) USD Saving is $44.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of f(x) USD Saving?

Currently, 83.03K of FXSAVE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $85.35K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.13%.

What is the current price of f(x) USD Saving?

The price of 1 f(x) USD Saving currently costs $1.03.

How many f(x) USD Saving are there?

The current circulating supply of f(x) USD Saving is 43.67M. This is the total amount of FXSAVE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of f(x) USD Saving?

f(x) USD Saving (FXSAVE) currently ranks 819 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 44.90M

0.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#819

24H Volume

$ 85.35K

Circulating Supply

44,000,000

