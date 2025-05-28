fxusd

The live f(x) Protocol fxUSD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.50M. The table above accurately updates our FXUSD price in real time. The price of FXUSD is up 0.08% since last hour, up 0.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.55M. FXUSD has a circulating supply of 47.55M coins and a max supply of 47.55M FXUSD.

What is the market cap of f(x) Protocol fxUSD?

The current market cap of f(x) Protocol fxUSD is $47.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of f(x) Protocol fxUSD?

Currently, 2.50M of FXUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.04%.

What is the current price of f(x) Protocol fxUSD?

The price of 1 f(x) Protocol fxUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many f(x) Protocol fxUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of f(x) Protocol fxUSD is 47.55M. This is the total amount of FXUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of f(x) Protocol fxUSD?

f(x) Protocol fxUSD (FXUSD) currently ranks 756 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 47.55M

0.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#756

24H Volume

$ 2.50M

Circulating Supply

48,000,000

