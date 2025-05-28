g

The live Gravity (by Galxe) price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.11M. The table above accurately updates our G price in real time. The price of G is up 0.43% since last hour, down -0.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $179.41M. G has a circulating supply of 7.23B coins and a max supply of 12.00B G.

Gravity (by Galxe) Stats

What is the market cap of Gravity (by Galxe)?

The current market cap of Gravity (by Galxe) is $108.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gravity (by Galxe)?

Currently, 408.36M of G were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.88%.

What is the current price of Gravity (by Galxe)?

The price of 1 Gravity (by Galxe) currently costs $0.01.

How many Gravity (by Galxe) are there?

The current circulating supply of Gravity (by Galxe) is 7.23B. This is the total amount of G that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gravity (by Galxe)?

Gravity (by Galxe) (G) currently ranks 470 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 108.18M

-0.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#470

24H Volume

$ 6.11M

Circulating Supply

7,200,000,000

