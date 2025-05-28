Game7G7
Live Game7 price updates and the latest Game7 news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00505
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.005
The live Game7 price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $365.62K. The table above accurately updates our G7 price in real time. The price of G7 is up 0.14% since last hour, down -2.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $50.45M. G7 has a circulating supply of 2.26B coins and a max supply of 10.00B G7.
Game7 Stats
What is the market cap of Game7?
The current market cap of Game7 is $11.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Game7?
Currently, 72.47M of G7 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $365.62K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.04%.
What is the current price of Game7?
The price of 1 Game7 currently costs $0.005.
How many Game7 are there?
The current circulating supply of Game7 is 2.26B. This is the total amount of G7 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Game7?
Game7 (G7) currently ranks 1530 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.41M
-2.04 %
#1530
$ 365.62K
2,300,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/