$1.37

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.36

24h high

$1.39

The live GameFi.org price today is $1.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $185.52K. The table above accurately updates our GAFI price in real time. The price of GAFI is down -0.02% since last hour, down -1.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.49M. GAFI has a circulating supply of 10.95M coins and a max supply of 14.95M GAFI.

GameFi.org Stats

What is the market cap of GameFi.org?

The current market cap of GameFi.org is $14.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GameFi.org?

Currently, 135.41K of GAFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $185.52K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.26%.

What is the current price of GameFi.org?

The price of 1 GameFi.org currently costs $1.37.

How many GameFi.org are there?

The current circulating supply of GameFi.org is 10.95M. This is the total amount of GAFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GameFi.org?

GameFi.org (GAFI) currently ranks 1369 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.96M

-1.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#1369

24H Volume

$ 185.52K

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

