$0.189 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.19 24h high $0.20

The live GraphAI price today is $0.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 86.79K. The table above accurately updates our GAI price in real time. The price of GAI is up 0.81% since last hour, down -7.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 18.88M. GAI has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M GAI .