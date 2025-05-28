GainsGAINS
Live Gains price updates and the latest Gains news.
price
$0.0794
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.06
24h high
$0.08
The live Gains price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $207.72K. The table above accurately updates our GAINS price in real time. The price of GAINS is up 25.84% since last hour, up 31.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.94M. GAINS has a circulating supply of 53.58M coins and a max supply of 100.00M GAINS.
Gains Stats
What is the market cap of Gains?
The current market cap of Gains is $4.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Gains?
Currently, 2.62M of GAINS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $207.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 31.72%.
What is the current price of Gains?
The price of 1 Gains currently costs $0.08.
How many Gains are there?
The current circulating supply of Gains is 53.58M. This is the total amount of GAINS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Gains?
Gains (GAINS) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 4.31M
31.72 %
#1732
$ 207.72K
54,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
