The live Galxe price today is $1.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.27M. The table above accurately updates our GAL price in real time. The price of GAL is up 0.45% since last hour, down -7.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $274.00M. GAL has a circulating supply of 95.10M coins and a max supply of 200.00M GAL.

Galxe Stats

What is the market cap of Galxe?

The current market cap of Galxe is $129.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Galxe?

Currently, 14.07M of GAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $19.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.08%.

What is the current price of Galxe?

The price of 1 Galxe currently costs $1.37.

How many Galxe are there?

The current circulating supply of Galxe is 95.10M. This is the total amount of GAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Galxe?

Galxe (GAL) currently ranks 255 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 129.98M

-7.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#255

24H Volume

$ 19.27M

Circulating Supply

95,000,000

