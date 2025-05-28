GaleonGALEON
The live Galeon price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $209.00K. The table above accurately updates our GALEON price in real time. The price of GALEON is down -2.11% since last hour, up 12.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.01M. GALEON has a circulating supply of 730.81M coins and a max supply of 2.58B GALEON.
Galeon Stats
What is the market cap of Galeon?
The current market cap of Galeon is $11.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Galeon?
Currently, 13.82M of GALEON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $209.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.87%.
What is the current price of Galeon?
The price of 1 Galeon currently costs $0.02.
How many Galeon are there?
The current circulating supply of Galeon is 730.81M. This is the total amount of GALEON that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Galeon?
Galeon (GALEON) currently ranks 1549 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
