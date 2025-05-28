game

price

$0.00356

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.004

The live GameBuild price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.50M. The table above accurately updates our GAME price in real time. The price of GAME is up 0.11% since last hour, down -1.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $76.29M. GAME has a circulating supply of 17.54B coins and a max supply of 21.42B GAME.

GameBuild Stats

What is the market cap of GameBuild?

The current market cap of GameBuild is $62.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GameBuild?

Currently, 1.83B of GAME were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.50M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.01%.

What is the current price of GameBuild?

The price of 1 GameBuild currently costs $0.004.

How many GameBuild are there?

The current circulating supply of GameBuild is 17.54B. This is the total amount of GAME that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GameBuild?

GameBuild (GAME) currently ranks 650 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 62.49M

-1.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#650

24H Volume

$ 6.50M

Circulating Supply

18,000,000,000

