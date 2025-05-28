gari

The live Gari Network price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.87M. The table above accurately updates our GARI price in real time. The price of GARI is up 13.19% since last hour, up 37.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.11M. GARI has a circulating supply of 596.22M coins and a max supply of 997.40M GARI.

Gari Network Stats

What is the market cap of Gari Network?

The current market cap of Gari Network is $8.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gari Network?

Currently, 132.26M of GARI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.87M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 37.20%.

What is the current price of Gari Network?

The price of 1 Gari Network currently costs $0.01.

How many Gari Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Gari Network is 596.22M. This is the total amount of GARI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gari Network?

Gari Network (GARI) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.71M

37.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1727

24H Volume

$ 1.87M

Circulating Supply

600,000,000

