gat

GameAIGAT

Live GameAI price updates and the latest GameAI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0656

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live GameAI price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.72M. The table above accurately updates our GAT price in real time. The price of GAT is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $65.60M. GAT has a circulating supply of 199.99M coins and a max supply of 1.00B GAT.

GameAI Stats

What is the market cap of GameAI?

The current market cap of GameAI is $13.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GameAI?

Currently, 26.15M of GAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.72M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of GameAI?

The price of 1 GameAI currently costs $0.07.

How many GameAI are there?

The current circulating supply of GameAI is 199.99M. This is the total amount of GAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GameAI?

GameAI (GAT) currently ranks 1309 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.12M

%

Market Cap Rank

#1309

24H Volume

$ 1.72M

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

latest GameAI news