$0.0593
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.06
The live Global Commercial Business price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.73K. The table above accurately updates our GCB price in real time. The price of GCB is up 0.05% since last hour, up 2.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $71.24M. GCB has a circulating supply of 1.20B coins and a max supply of 1.20B GCB.
Global Commercial Business Stats
What is the market cap of Global Commercial Business?
The current market cap of Global Commercial Business is $71.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Global Commercial Business?
Currently, 855.78K of GCB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.18%.
What is the current price of Global Commercial Business?
The price of 1 Global Commercial Business currently costs $0.06.
How many Global Commercial Business are there?
The current circulating supply of Global Commercial Business is 1.20B. This is the total amount of GCB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Global Commercial Business?
Global Commercial Business (GCB) currently ranks 553 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 71.25M
2.18 %
#553
$ 50.73K
1,200,000,000
