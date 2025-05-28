gear

Live Gearbox price updates and the latest Gearbox news.

price

$0.00487

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.005

The live Gearbox price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.77M. The table above accurately updates our GEAR price in real time. The price of GEAR is up 1.16% since last hour, up 6.70% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $48.66M. GEAR has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B GEAR.

Gearbox Stats

What is the market cap of Gearbox?

The current market cap of Gearbox is $48.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gearbox?

Currently, 363.81M of GEAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.77M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.70%.

What is the current price of Gearbox?

The price of 1 Gearbox currently costs $0.005.

How many Gearbox are there?

The current circulating supply of Gearbox is 10.00B. This is the total amount of GEAR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gearbox?

Gearbox (GEAR) currently ranks 743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 48.26M

6.70 %

Market Cap Rank

#743

24H Volume

$ 1.77M

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

