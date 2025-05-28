geeq

The live GEEQ price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $259.02K. The table above accurately updates our GEEQ price in real time. The price of GEEQ is down -1.32% since last hour, up 14.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.92M. GEEQ has a circulating supply of 54.50M coins and a max supply of 100.00M GEEQ.

GEEQ Stats

What is the market cap of GEEQ?

The current market cap of GEEQ is $7.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GEEQ?

Currently, 5.26M of GEEQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $259.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 14.68%.

What is the current price of GEEQ?

The price of 1 GEEQ currently costs $0.05.

How many GEEQ are there?

The current circulating supply of GEEQ is 54.50M. This is the total amount of GEEQ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GEEQ?

GEEQ (GEEQ) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

