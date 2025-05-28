gemini

$0.0132

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Gemini price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $144.23K. The table above accurately updates our GEMINI price in real time. The price of GEMINI is up 7.32% since last hour, up 51.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.24M. GEMINI has a circulating supply of 999.88M coins and a max supply of 999.88M GEMINI.

Gemini Stats

What is the market cap of Gemini?

The current market cap of Gemini is $13.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gemini?

Currently, 10.90M of GEMINI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $144.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 51.92%.

What is the current price of Gemini?

The price of 1 Gemini currently costs $0.01.

How many Gemini are there?

The current circulating supply of Gemini is 999.88M. This is the total amount of GEMINI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gemini?

Gemini (GEMINI) currently ranks 1690 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.22M

51.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#1690

24H Volume

$ 144.23K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

