$0.0327 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.03 24h high $0.03

The live General Impressions price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 789.53K. The table above accurately updates our GEN price in real time. The price of GEN is down -0.24% since last hour, down -0.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 32.71M. GEN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GEN .