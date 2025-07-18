General ImpressionsGEN
The live General Impressions price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $789.53K. The table above accurately updates our GEN price in real time. The price of GEN is down -0.24% since last hour, down -0.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.71M. GEN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GEN.
What is General Impressions?
General Impressions Stats
What is the market cap of General Impressions?
The current market cap of General Impressions is $32.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of General Impressions?
Currently, 24.14M of GEN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $789.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.24%.
What is the current price of General Impressions?
The price of 1 General Impressions currently costs $0.03.
How many General Impressions are there?
The current circulating supply of General Impressions is 1.00B. This is the total amount of GEN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of General Impressions?
General Impressions (GEN) currently ranks 1011 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 32.57M
-0.24 %
#1011
$ 789.53K
1,000,000,000
