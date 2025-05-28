genome

GenomesDAO GENOMEGENOME

Live GenomesDAO GENOME price updates and the latest GenomesDAO GENOME news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00834

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live GenomesDAO GENOME price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $87.04K. The table above accurately updates our GENOME price in real time. The price of GENOME is down -0.12% since last hour, up 5.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.34M. GENOME has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GENOME.

GenomesDAO GENOME Stats

What is the market cap of GenomesDAO GENOME?

The current market cap of GenomesDAO GENOME is $8.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GenomesDAO GENOME?

Currently, 10.44M of GENOME were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $87.04K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.99%.

What is the current price of GenomesDAO GENOME?

The price of 1 GenomesDAO GENOME currently costs $0.008.

How many GenomesDAO GENOME are there?

The current circulating supply of GenomesDAO GENOME is 1.00B. This is the total amount of GENOME that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GenomesDAO GENOME?

GenomesDAO GENOME (GENOME) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.34M

5.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 87.04K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest GenomesDAO GENOME news