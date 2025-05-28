geod

The live Geodnet price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $435.96K. The table above accurately updates our GEOD price in real time. The price of GEOD is up 0.73% since last hour, down -0.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $195.24M. GEOD has a circulating supply of 317.16M coins and a max supply of 989.29M GEOD.

What is the market cap of Geodnet?

The current market cap of Geodnet is $62.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Geodnet?

Currently, 2.21M of GEOD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $435.96K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.48%.

What is the current price of Geodnet?

The price of 1 Geodnet currently costs $0.20.

How many Geodnet are there?

The current circulating supply of Geodnet is 317.16M. This is the total amount of GEOD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Geodnet?

Geodnet (GEOD) currently ranks 651 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 62.61M

-0.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#651

24H Volume

$ 435.96K

Circulating Supply

320,000,000

