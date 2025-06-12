get

$0.744

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.71

24h high

$0.76

VS
USD
BTC

The live GET Protocol price today is $0.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $480.19. The table above accurately updates our GET price in real time. The price of GET is up 3.65% since last hour, down -2.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.07M. GET has a circulating supply of 7.38M coins and a max supply of 22.93M GET.

GET Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of GET Protocol?

The current market cap of GET Protocol is $5.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GET Protocol?

Currently, 645.07 of GET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $480.19 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.20%.

What is the current price of GET Protocol?

The price of 1 GET Protocol currently costs $0.74.

How many GET Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of GET Protocol is 7.38M. This is the total amount of GET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GET Protocol?

GET Protocol (GET) currently ranks 1753 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.50M

-2.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1753

24H Volume

$ 480.19

Circulating Supply

7,400,000

