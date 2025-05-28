gfal

Games for a LivingGFAL

Live Games for a Living price updates and the latest Games for a Living news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00557

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live Games for a Living price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $428.59K. The table above accurately updates our GFAL price in real time. The price of GFAL is down -0.11% since last hour, up 19.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $55.72M. GFAL has a circulating supply of 5.25B coins and a max supply of 10.00B GFAL.

Games for a Living Stats

What is the market cap of Games for a Living?

The current market cap of Games for a Living is $29.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Games for a Living?

Currently, 76.92M of GFAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $428.59K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.58%.

What is the current price of Games for a Living?

The price of 1 Games for a Living currently costs $0.006.

How many Games for a Living are there?

The current circulating supply of Games for a Living is 5.25B. This is the total amount of GFAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Games for a Living?

Games for a Living (GFAL) currently ranks 1002 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 29.27M

19.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#1002

24H Volume

$ 428.59K

Circulating Supply

5,300,000,000

latest Games for a Living news