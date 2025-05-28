GoldfinchGFI
Live Goldfinch price updates and the latest Goldfinch news.
The live Goldfinch price today is $0.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $797.41K. The table above accurately updates our GFI price in real time. The price of GFI is up 0.81% since last hour, up 2.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $102.75M. GFI has a circulating supply of 92.89M coins and a max supply of 114.29M GFI.
What is Goldfinch?
What is the market cap of Goldfinch?
The current market cap of Goldfinch is $83.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Goldfinch?
Currently, 886.96K of GFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $797.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.38%.
What is the current price of Goldfinch?
The price of 1 Goldfinch currently costs $0.90.
How many Goldfinch are there?
The current circulating supply of Goldfinch is 92.89M. This is the total amount of GFI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Goldfinch?
Goldfinch (GFI) currently ranks 564 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 83.14M
2.38 %
#564
$ 797.41K
93,000,000
