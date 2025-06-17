GiftoGFT
$0.0238
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live Gifto price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our GFT price in real time. The price of GFT is up 0.43% since last hour, up 21.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.84M. GFT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GFT.
Gifto Stats
What is the market cap of Gifto?
The current market cap of Gifto is $23.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Gifto?
Currently, of GFT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 21.66%.
What is the current price of Gifto?
The price of 1 Gifto currently costs $0.02.
How many Gifto are there?
The current circulating supply of Gifto is 1.00B. This is the total amount of GFT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Gifto?
Gifto (GFT) currently ranks 595 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
