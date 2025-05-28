ggavax

The live GoGoPool ggAVAX price today is $26.76 with a 24-hour trading volume of $873.82K. The table above accurately updates our GGAVAX price in real time. The price of GGAVAX is down -1.21% since last hour, up 1.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.29M. GGAVAX has a circulating supply of 870.40K coins and a max supply of 870.40K GGAVAX.

GoGoPool ggAVAX Stats

What is the market cap of GoGoPool ggAVAX?

The current market cap of GoGoPool ggAVAX is $23.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GoGoPool ggAVAX?

Currently, 32.65K of GGAVAX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $873.82K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.23%.

What is the current price of GoGoPool ggAVAX?

The price of 1 GoGoPool ggAVAX currently costs $26.76.

How many GoGoPool ggAVAX are there?

The current circulating supply of GoGoPool ggAVAX is 870.40K. This is the total amount of GGAVAX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GoGoPool ggAVAX?

GoGoPool ggAVAX (GGAVAX) currently ranks 1124 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 23.31M

1.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1124

24H Volume

$ 873.82K

Circulating Supply

870,000

