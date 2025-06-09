ggez1

The live GGEZ1 price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $96.43K. The table above accurately updates our GGEZ1 price in real time. The price of GGEZ1 is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $155.25M. GGEZ1 has a circulating supply of 1.78B coins and a max supply of 1.78B GGEZ1.

What is the market cap of GGEZ1?

The current market cap of GGEZ1 is $155.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GGEZ1?

Currently, 1.10M of GGEZ1 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $96.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.03%.

What is the current price of GGEZ1?

The price of 1 GGEZ1 currently costs $0.09.

How many GGEZ1 are there?

The current circulating supply of GGEZ1 is 1.78B. This is the total amount of GGEZ1 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GGEZ1?

GGEZ1 (GGEZ1) currently ranks 354 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 155.25M

-0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#354

24H Volume

$ 96.43K

Circulating Supply

1,800,000,000

