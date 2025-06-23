$2.36 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.87 24h high $2.47

The live GoGoPool price today is $2.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.31K. The table above accurately updates our GGP price in real time. The price of GGP is up 1.48% since last hour, up 24.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 45.66M. GGP has a circulating supply of 7.09M coins and a max supply of 19.35M GGP .