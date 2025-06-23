GoGoPoolGGP
The live GoGoPool price today is $2.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53.31K. The table above accurately updates our GGP price in real time. The price of GGP is up 1.48% since last hour, up 24.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $45.66M. GGP has a circulating supply of 7.09M coins and a max supply of 19.35M GGP.
GoGoPool Stats
What is the market cap of GoGoPool?
The current market cap of GoGoPool is $16.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of GoGoPool?
Currently, 22.59K of GGP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $53.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.68%.
What is the current price of GoGoPool?
The price of 1 GoGoPool currently costs $2.36.
How many GoGoPool are there?
The current circulating supply of GoGoPool is 7.09M. This is the total amount of GGP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of GoGoPool?
GoGoPool (GGP) currently ranks 1240 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.