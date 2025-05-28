ghoad

GHOADGHOAD

Live GHOAD price updates and the latest GHOAD news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00223

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live GHOAD price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $337.99K. The table above accurately updates our GHOAD price in real time. The price of GHOAD is up 12.53% since last hour, up 16.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.93M. GHOAD has a circulating supply of 4.00B coins and a max supply of 4.00B GHOAD.

GHOAD Stats

What is the market cap of GHOAD?

The current market cap of GHOAD is $9.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GHOAD?

Currently, 151.43M of GHOAD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $337.99K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.69%.

What is the current price of GHOAD?

The price of 1 GHOAD currently costs $0.002.

How many GHOAD are there?

The current circulating supply of GHOAD is 4.00B. This is the total amount of GHOAD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GHOAD?

GHOAD (GHOAD) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.49M

16.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 337.99K

Circulating Supply

4,000,000,000

latest GHOAD news