gib

gibGIB

Live gib price updates and the latest gib news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0000632

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00006

24h high

$0.00009

VS
USD
BTC

The live gib price today is $0.00006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.38K. The table above accurately updates our GIB price in real time. The price of GIB is up 0.91% since last hour, down -20.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $63.14K. GIB has a circulating supply of 99.96B coins and a max supply of 999.63M GIB.

gib Stats

What is the market cap of gib?

The current market cap of gib is $6.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of gib?

Currently, 987.63M of GIB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -20.20%.

What is the current price of gib?

The price of 1 gib currently costs $0.00006.

How many gib are there?

The current circulating supply of gib is 99.96B. This is the total amount of GIB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of gib?

gib (GIB) currently ranks 1710 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.33M

-20.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1710

24H Volume

$ 62.38K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

latest gib news