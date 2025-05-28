giga

Live Gigachad price updates and the latest Gigachad news.

$0.022

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live Gigachad price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.02M. The table above accurately updates our GIGA price in real time. The price of GIGA is down -0.29% since last hour, down -4.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $211.31M. GIGA has a circulating supply of 9.60B coins and a max supply of 9.60B GIGA.

Gigachad Stats

What is the market cap of Gigachad?

The current market cap of Gigachad is $211.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gigachad?

Currently, 319.27M of GIGA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.77%.

What is the current price of Gigachad?

The price of 1 Gigachad currently costs $0.02.

How many Gigachad are there?

The current circulating supply of Gigachad is 9.60B. This is the total amount of GIGA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gigachad?

Gigachad (GIGA) currently ranks 306 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 211.35M

-4.77 %

Market Cap Rank

#306

24H Volume

$ 7.02M

Circulating Supply

9,600,000,000

