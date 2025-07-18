Giko CatGIKO
Live Giko Cat price updates and the latest Giko Cat news.
price
$0.945
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.71
24h high
$0.98
The live Giko Cat price today is $0.94 with a 24-hour trading volume of $667.64K. The table above accurately updates our GIKO price in real time. The price of GIKO is up 30.68% since last hour, up 29.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.45M. GIKO has a circulating supply of 10.00M coins and a max supply of 10.00M GIKO.
Giko Cat Stats
What is the market cap of Giko Cat?
The current market cap of Giko Cat is $9.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Giko Cat?
Currently, 706.56K of GIKO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $667.64K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 29.67%.
What is the current price of Giko Cat?
The price of 1 Giko Cat currently costs $0.94.
How many Giko Cat are there?
The current circulating supply of Giko Cat is 10.00M. This is the total amount of GIKO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Giko Cat?
Giko Cat (GIKO) currently ranks 1750 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.71M
29.67 %
#1750
$ 667.64K
10,000,000
