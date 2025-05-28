giza

price

$0.123

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.1

24h high

$0.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live GIZA price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31.81M. The table above accurately updates our GIZA price in real time. The price of GIZA is down -4.71% since last hour, up 22.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $123.10M. GIZA has a circulating supply of 65.96M coins and a max supply of 1.00B GIZA.

GIZA Stats

What is the market cap of GIZA?

The current market cap of GIZA is $8.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GIZA?

Currently, 258.43M of GIZA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $31.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 22.47%.

What is the current price of GIZA?

The price of 1 GIZA currently costs $0.12.

How many GIZA are there?

The current circulating supply of GIZA is 65.96M. This is the total amount of GIZA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GIZA?

GIZA (GIZA) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.18M

22.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 31.81M

Circulating Supply

66,000,000

