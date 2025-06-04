gizmo

GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes)GIZMO

Live GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes) price updates and the latest GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes) news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00914

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes) price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.36K. The table above accurately updates our GIZMO price in real time. The price of GIZMO is up 1.12% since last hour, up 4.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.14M. GIZMO has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GIZMO.

GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes) Stats

What is the market cap of GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes)?

The current market cap of GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes) is $9.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes)?

Currently, 5.40M of GIZMO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $49.36K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.08%.

What is the current price of GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes)?

The price of 1 GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes) currently costs $0.009.

How many GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes) are there?

The current circulating supply of GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes) is 1.00B. This is the total amount of GIZMO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes)?

GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes) (GIZMO) currently ranks 1628 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.14M

4.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#1628

24H Volume

$ 49.36K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest GIZMO•IMAGINARY• KITTEN (Runes) news