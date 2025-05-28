gleec

price

$0.0258

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.04

The live Gleec Coin price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $107.37K. The table above accurately updates our GLEEC price in real time. The price of GLEEC is up 4.59% since last hour, up 25.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.43M. GLEEC has a circulating supply of 186.76M coins and a max supply of 210.00M GLEEC.

Gleec Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Gleec Coin?

The current market cap of Gleec Coin is $6.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gleec Coin?

Currently, 4.15M of GLEEC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $107.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.16%.

What is the current price of Gleec Coin?

The price of 1 Gleec Coin currently costs $0.03.

How many Gleec Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Gleec Coin is 186.76M. This is the total amount of GLEEC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gleec Coin?

Gleec Coin (GLEEC) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.82M

25.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#1728

24H Volume

$ 107.37K

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

