The live Moonbeam price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.14M. The table above accurately updates our GLMR price in real time. The price of GLMR is up 1.34% since last hour, up 11.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $113.74M. GLMR has a circulating supply of 980.40M coins and a max supply of 1.18B GLMR.
about Moonbeam
What is Moonbeam?
Moonbeam Stats
What is the market cap of Moonbeam?
The current market cap of Moonbeam is $94.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Moonbeam?
Currently, 208.14M of GLMR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.14M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.71%.
What is the current price of Moonbeam?
The price of 1 Moonbeam currently costs $0.1.
How many Moonbeam are there?
The current circulating supply of Moonbeam is 980.40M. This is the total amount of GLMR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Moonbeam?
Moonbeam (GLMR) currently ranks 514 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
