Moonbeam is an Etheruem-compatible smart contract platform. It provides an EVM implementation and Web3-compatible API. This Ethereum compatibility allows developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends to Moonbeam with minimal changes. As a parachain on the Polkadot network, Moonbeam benefits from the shared security of the Polkadot relay chain and integrations with other chains that are connected to Polkadot.